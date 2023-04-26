Reeths-Puffer picked up an O-K Green Conference dual sweep of Wyoming Tuesday, as the boys team won 98-35 and the girls took a 60-37 win.
The Rockets racked up the wins in the boys meet, led by two wins and two personal bests by Liam McHugh. McHugh won the 100-meter dash in a time of 11.29 seconds and took the 110-meter hurdles in a time of 15.66 seconds. Patrick Sweet was the Rockets' second double winner, sweeping the throws with marks of 36-6 in the shot put and 107-4 in the discus.
Tate Bradley and Ethan Winters each set personal bests in their wins, Bradley in the 3,200 (10:48.8) and Winters in the 300 hurdles (45.89). Other Rocket winners were Caiden Bolduc in the 200 (23.63); Sage Stiller-Secrest in the 400 (56.30); Jaxon Allen in the 800 (2:07.1); and Victor Williams in the pole vault (8-0). R-P also won three relay races. In the 400, Kameron Coleman, Bolduc, Brody Johnson and McHugh ran to the win (44.36), and in the 800 it was Marvin Moore, Bolduc, Coleman and Stiller-Secrest (1:36.2). The 3,200 team of Bradley, Lucas Garrido, Theodor Bergmann and Kye Grant also won (11:20.1).
Freshman Keeley Cole led the girls team, earning a pair of personal bests in event wins. She won both the 800 (3:04.0) and the 3,200 (15:26.3). Adrienne Fluette was also a double winner, in the 1,600 (6:48.2) and the long jump (13-4.25). Brianna Smith added a win in the 200, setting a personal best time of 27.33, and Isabella Smith won the pole vault (8-0).
The Rocket ladies also won three relays. In the 400, Melana Johnson, Brianna Smith, Amani Starr and Lainey McDaniel took the win (53.10), and in the 1,600 it was Addyson Smith, Isabella Smith, Bailey Bohland and Dani Casano (5:56.1). The 3,200 team of Madalyn Simpson, Fluette, Alexis Bridges and Cole rounded out the wins (14:27.8).