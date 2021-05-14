GRAND RAPIDS — Reeths-Puffer's track teams both finished in fourth place out of eight teams at Thursday's O-K Green Conference finals meet, at Houseman Field. Each team scored 64 points.
The Rockets won one event at the meet - the 400-meter relay in the boys' event. Monyae Franklin, Payton Dobben, Ashton Carpenter and Tyler Walker scored the win, finishing in 43.82 seconds.
Klay Grant ran a personal best in the 800-meter run and finished second with a time of 1:58.8. Rockets Liam McHugh and Aidan McHugh each set personal bests and placed third - Liam in the high jump (6-0) and Aidan in the pole vault (12-0). Franklin took third in the 100 (11.29) and Marcus Seidell placed third in the 300 hurdles (43.06).
Brianna Stawski and Brooke Tong had the Rockets' top individual girls finishes, each placing second. Stawski was second in high jump (5-2) and Tong placed second in the 300 hurdles in a personal best time of 48.83 seconds. The 400 relay team of Marta Braghini, Allie Moore, Tiffany DeMaio and Allison Homfeld also finished in second (52.59).
Grace Lockhart took third in the 400 (1:07.5), and R-P placed third with two relay teams - the 800 team of Braghini, DeMaio, Tong and Lockhart (1:50.8) and the 1,600 team of Emma Homfeld, DeMaio, Lockhart and Eva Shinabery (4:27.1).