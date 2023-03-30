Reeths-Puffer's track teams both lost many of their best athletes to graduation, but the Rockets hope to develop ones who prove capable of similar feats this year.
The Rocket girls lost high jump and hurdles school record holder Brianna Stawski and top point scorer Arrionna Williams, while the boys graduated distance dynamo Klay Grant, who holds the school record in each of the three longest distances. Grace Lockhart, a versatile runner and great leader, also departed the girls' team.
The girls' top returning athlete is Brianna Smith, who scored 38.5 points in 2022 as a sprinter and relay runner. Coach Angie Grant said Smith has done a lot of indoor work and should be in line for a big season. Also back is Melana Johnson, who flashed as a freshman as a member of the 400-meter relay team which finished second in the O-K Green Conference and in the all-star meet a year ago. She will have more on her plate this season.
"She has entered her sophomore season motivated and ready to get back to action as one of the contributors in our sprint group," Grant said.
Two other up-and-comers on the girls team include Lainey McDaniel, who's also playing softball this spring and will be a factor in sprints, and Jersi Bilek, another athlete pulling double duty with softball. Bilek had a strong freshman year in cross-country for R-P, and Grant said her indoor 800-meter personal best time of 2:27 would have won the O-K Green last season. Bilek should be a major contributor in distance running events.
As you might expect with so much youth on the team, Grant said the Rockets are focused on building a team culture and taking a process-focused view of the season.
"The girls have begun creating bonds through their time together and are now taking ownership of what it means to be a family," Grant said. "Our team morale is in a positive place and if they continue to buy in, we will have some enjoyable moments together this season."
The R-P boys return several strong athletes, including Jaxon Allen, who will inherit Grant's spot as leader of the distance runners. R-P also brings back Liam McHugh, a strong high jumper and hurdler, as well as sprinters Jaceion Riley and Caiden Bolduc, distance runners Kye Grant and Tate Bradley, and thrower Patrick Sweet.
Coach Don Ketner said what the Rockets lack in track experience, they hope to make up for in athleticism, noting that several athletes on the team have played other sports. Among those are Marvin Moore, who had a great JV boys basketball season, and Bryce Ross, who starred on the gridiron. Both will join the R-P sprint crew.
"How quickly these guys learn from the early meets could make the month of May fun," Ketner said.
R-P always gets tested in the O-K Green, and Ketner said both Zeeland schools will be top contenders in that league. Whitehall's strong boys team will give the Rockets a benchmark to shoot for in the city meet in early May.