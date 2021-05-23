GRAND HAVEN — Reeths-Puffer's boys track team finished sixth Friday at the Division 1 regional meet in Grand Haven. The R-P girls placed 11th.
The Rocket teams combined for three state qualifiers at the meet. The 400-meter relay team of Monyae Franklin, Payton Dobben, Ashton Carpenter and Tyler Walker placed second in a time of 43.17 seconds, and Brianna Stawski's personal best mark of 5-6 in high jump earned her second place as well. Aidan McHugh qualified in pole vault with a personal best mark of 13-3, coming in fourth place.
R-P picked up four more medals in the boys meet. Klay Grant placed fourth in the 800-meter run (1:59.3), Liam McHugh was sixth in the high jump (5-8), the 800 relay team of Tremain Willis, Aidan McHugh, Walker and Lasse Dyhr placed sixth (1:35.3) and Marcus Seidell was seventh in the 300 hurdles (43.52).
For the Rocket girls, Allie Moore medaled in the 100 hurdles, placing fourth (17.00). The Rockets also medaled in two relays: The 800 relay team of Tiffany DeMaio, Marta Braghini, Brooke Tong and Grace Lockhart was sixth (1:51.7) and the 400 relay team of Emma Homfeld, Moore, DeMaio and Braghini placed seventh (52.51).