Reeths-Puffer's teams each qualified one senior representative to the state meet Friday at the Division 1 regional meet in Grand Haven.
The Rockets' Klay Grant and Brianna Stawski will conclude their careers at state after qualifying in the 1,600-meter run and the high jump respectively. Grant finished second in the 1,600 with a time of 4:25.2, and Stawski was third in high jump with a mark of 5-2, reaching the state qualifying standard.
The Rocket boys team finished 11th overall at regionals, while the girls placed 16th.
Grant wasn't the only boys medalist in the 1,600, as teammate Jaxon Allen placed sixth and ran a personal best of 4:37.9. Liam McHugh earned a medal with a third-place finish in high jump, setting a personal best of 6-1. Jaceion Riley picked up a medal in the 100, placing seventh (11.76), and Parker Lindstrom earned one in the 110 hurdles, coming in eighth (17.40). R-P's 800 relay team of Kaden Malotke, Caiden Bolduc, Riley and Jezsiah Sims finished fourth (1:34.8).
Stawski's medal was one of two for the Rocket girls in the regional meet. The 400 relay team of Melana Johnson, Brianna Smith, Arrionna Williams and Emma Homfeld finished in eighth (53.35).