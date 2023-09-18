Reeths-Puffer continued its growth process Saturday at the West Ottawa Invitational. Though the Rockets lost all four of their matches, coach Justin Birr said he felt they played their best volleyball of the season early in the day.
Birr was particularly impressed with his team's effort in morning losses to Jenison and Gull Lake, who went on to win the Gold and Silver brackets in the tournament respectively.
"Despite the losses, we played hard, we played smart, and we kept a consistent positive energy on the court and on the bench," Birr said. "I am very proud of our team chemistry and how we fought."
After those two defeats, the Rockets lost to Kalamazoo Central and to Sparta in the Bronze pool, a step back after the strong work in the morning, Birr said.
"We made a ton of errors on our side," Birr said of those matches. "I told our girls that the other team was trying to hit spots and score, and we were just trying to hit. We are still working on developing a higher volleyball IQ for our girls, and it showed in the afternoon. Although we did not add to the win column, we learned a lot about ourselves on Saturday."
Megan Barmes had a nice defensive day for the Rockets (4-15-1), posting 36 digs. She also had a team-best three aces. Maddi Dyer had 45 assists, Alissa Klopp had 17 kills and Mady Snyder added 15.