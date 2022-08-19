Reeths-Puffer has a giant hole to fill on offense for this season after the graduation loss of 1,000-kill star Brianna Stawski, but Rockets' coach Justin Birr has an experienced roster and high hopes his team can weather that loss.
"For the beginning of the season, the experience level of this years' players is the highest I have ever seen in my 9 years at R-P," Birr said. "Losing Brianna is a huge offensive loss, but I am excited about the options we have offensively, and I am excited to be able to spread the ball around more to keep the other team guessing."
The Rockets lost another collegiate player in Leah Ellis, who now suits up for Muskegon Community College, as well as Tessa Lamphere. However, R-P has its second and third-leading scorers on offense back in Sophia Hekkema and Billie Tryska.
Hekkema is a four-year varsity player who earned all-O-K Green Conference honors a year ago and is a strong server as well as attacker. A six-rotation player, Hekkema's competitive fire will be a key asset to this team. Tryska is a force in the middle, and Birr said she's improved a lot in the offseason.
Allie McManus is also back at setter after a strong first season at the position. She was an honorable mention all-league player last year and has improved her decision-making.
The Rockets also bring in senior Madisyn Dykema, who was a manager on the team last year due to MHSAA transfer rules after coming over from Hudsonville. Dykema helped the team in practices last year and her offseason play for club teams showed a player ready to significantly contribute.
"She has become a strong and dominant outside hitter, with a great vertical and high volleyball IQ," Birr said. "She will be a huge boost to our offense this year."
Jillian Singleton and Natalie Kunnen are up-and-comers who should make an impact. Singleton, a senior, is slated to play libero and the junior Kunnen should get some time in the front row as either an outside or a middle hitter.
The talent on hand has Birr and the Rockets thinking big. He said the team's goals are to be conference, GMAA and district champions, with the latter goal aided by R-P being out of perennial power Grand Haven's district for the first time in recent memory.
"The top four teams in our conference are always competitive, so we look forward to our rivalry with (Mona) Shores as well as avenging losses against (Zeeland) East and West from last season," Birr said. "Looking at the GMAA, I think we can compete with the best of Muskegon County, because I think we are one of the best in the county this season.
"What will get us there is improving our serve receive, finding balance in our offense, and playing to win at all times, especially every day in practice."