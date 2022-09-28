Reeths-Puffer fell to Zeeland West in O-K Green Conference action Tuesday night, 25-12, 25-19, 25-13.
Madisyn Dykema paced the Rockets (9-10-2, 3-2 O-K Green) with 11 kills. Lauren Nelson and Megan Barmes each had six digs defensively.
