MUSKEGON — Reeths-Puffer saw bursts of what it can be at Tuesday's home tri, although the results were a pair of losses to Ravenna and Fruitport.
The Rockets (2-6-1) let game one get away against the Bulldogs and ultimately dropped the match, 25-23, 12-25, 15-7, and later lost to area power Fruitport in another close match, 25-17, 25-23.
Coach Justin Birr said the Rockets' performance in the latter half of game two against Fruitport was its best of the season. Grace Darke's serving run helped R-P rally from a five-point deficit to tie things up late in the game, but the Trojans' strong front line, led by 2022 all-state honorable mention player Sadie Haase, ultimately made the difference.
"We played well in all aspects of our game, but just fell short against their middle attack," Birr said. "Overall, there is a lot to build on now that our girls see what they can do when they reach their full potential."
Against Ravenna, the Rockets overwhelmed the Bulldogs in game two, but in game one were unable to hold a late 22-15 lead. Getting caught in a serve-receive rotation submarined the Rockets in game three as they fell behind 8-1 and could never recover.
"We had plenty of bright moments against a scrappy Ravenna team, but we definitely have some things to fine-tune in practice," Birr said.
Mady Snyder led the Rockets' attack with 17 kills, and on defense Megan Barmes led with 27 digs. Darke added 17 digs and had a team-high three aces. Alissa Klopp had four blocks.