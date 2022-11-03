NORTON SHORES — When you're trying to pull an upset in the postseason, you usually need your opponent to play at less than its best to open the door. However, Mona Shores didn't cooperate with that script Wednesday night, looking crisp and confident just about from the start and sweeping Reeths-Puffer in the district semifinals, 25-12, 25-19, 25-19.

The Rockets (14-23-2) took a 3-1 lead to start game one of the match, and that was the last time they led all night as the Sailors simply overpowered them with their height and clean offensive play.

"They're bigger than us," R-P coach Justin Birr said. "You can tell sometimes. And they ran their system well. Our girls battled hard, though. We're a little bit undersized compared to them and it showed at points, but we also had some scrappy defense tonight, so that was good to see."

Mona Shores' attack being on all cylinders not only resulted in the Sailors racking up points with relative ease, but it also knocked R-P off kilter. Even when the Rockets were able to dig the ball out, the effort required to do so often meant the passes to the setter weren't clean, which in turn meant the sets didn't set up the R-P hitters for efficient attacks.

"We call that being in system versus out of system," Birr said. "In system is like, nice pass to the setter, the setter has all their options. We weren't in system enough, especially against a team like this. Part of that was on our passing, part of it was on our setting, and part of it was that our attackers just have to be smart with the ball. I think we got a lot smarter throughout the second and third set, even if we didn't have the best set, to put the ball in a smart place, and that's why we were closer."

The Rockets didn't roll over, rallying to score six straight points after Shores opened game two with a 7-0 lead. They were as close as 13-10 at one point before the Sailors pulled away. Game three unfolded similarly, with R-P cutting an early 6-1 deficit down to 8-5 before Shores again took over.

Sophia Hekkema led the R-P offense with seven kills, and Lauren Nelson had eight digs and four blocks on defense. Billie Tryska had five blocks and Madisyn Dykema had five kills.

Birr, who said he's now hoping Shores makes a run as a local team, entered the season with expectations of competing for conference and district titles. In part because the team was bedeviled by injury much of the season, that didn't come to be. Now he said the program will face a different kind of challenge as an impressive class of seniors that includes Dykema, Hekkema, Nelson, Tryska and others graduates and leaves next year's Rockets with a lot of production to replace.

"For our four juniors and sophomores coming up, they've got big shoes to fill, for sure," Birr said. "It's going to be an exciting coaching challenge because it's just going to be different. It's going to be a lot to learn and a lot to coach, so I'm excited about it.

"It's an exciting thing. I think we have the numbers for sure. We've just got to get that talent developed in the offseason."