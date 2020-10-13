MUSKEGON — Reeths-Puffer was eliminated from the GMAA tournament Monday night in a tight first-round match against North Muskegon, 25-23, 25-17, 14-25, 22-25, 15-9.
The GMAA was held in a modified format this year due to MHSAA restrictions that limit the number of teams at a single-site event to four. First-round games are being held during the week to winnow the field.
Brianna Stawski was the Rockets' standout player Monday, scoring 16 kills and adding four blocks. Ally Seiber led the team with five blocks.
Leah Ellis notched 23 digs to lead the R-P defense. She and Sophia Hekkema had a pair of aces each.