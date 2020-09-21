HOLLAND — Reeths-Puffer dropped three matches Saturday at the West Ottawa Quad, falling to the host Panthers (26-24, 25-16, 25-14), to Wayland (25-12, 19-25, 25-18), and to Allendale (25-15, 25-20, 25-18). The Rockets dropped to 2-4 on the season.
Brianna Stawski again led the R-P offense, totaling 29 kills, and also paced the defense with 30 digs. Stawski had seven blocks and five aces too in an all-around performance.
Leah Ellis chipped in 21 digs and 11 kills, and Allie Moore had a team-high nine aces. Tessa Lamphere had 19 digs.