FRUITPORT — Reeths-Puffer split its two matches Thursday at the Fruitport Quad, beating Fruitport and falling to Spring Lake.
The Rockets' win over Fruitport went five games before R-P came out on top, 22-25, 25-15, 25-23, 23-25, 15-10. The match with the Lakers was a three-game sweep, but a close one: 25-23, 25-11, 27-25.
Brianna Stawski had a big offensive night for R-P, ringing up 27 kills. She also had nine blocks and four aces, both team highs. Sophia Hekkema added 23 kills.
On defense, Allie Moore had 28 digs and Faith Latsch had 24. Beth Jordan posted 72 assists and 17 digs.
Whitehall also competed at the quad. The Vikings beat Spring Lake and lost to Fruitport. Statistics from those matches had not been reported at publishing time.