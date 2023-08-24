Reeths-Puffer split a pair of matches at Wednesday night's home tri, defeating Holton in a two-game sweep and losing a tough three-gamer to Oakridge.
The match with Oakridge was close the entire way and came down to the final points before the Eagles came away with a 25-20, 18-25, 17-15 win, erasing a 13-9 Rocket lead in the third game. R-P (2-4-1) beat Holton by a margin of 25-18, 25-16.
"Credit to Oakridge for being a scrappy team on defense," R-P coach Justin Birr said. "We made a few too many service errors and let a few balls hit the floor that shouldn't have...With a young team, we need to get better at the end of games."
The night wasn't without positives, though, as Birr continued to tweak the lineup in hopes of finding the right combination. He saw solid things from Mady Snyder on the outside, who had a team-best 16 kills for the evening, and middle hitter Mairyn Peterson. Megan Barmes led the defense with 17 digs, and Maddi Dyer passed out 27 assists and served up four aces.
"Maddi Dyer has stepped up big time in a variety of ways," Birr said. "After playing mostly outside hitter at the Coopersville Invite last Friday as well as in practice this week, we moved her to setter for most of the night...She stepped up to the challenge and put our offense in a good rhythm."