Reeths-Puffer went 1-2 Thursday night in a home quad, ending the regular season with a 22-19 record.
The Rockets lost close matches to Division 3 top-ranked Western Michigan Christian (23-25, 25-15, 15-12) and Spring Lake (27-25, 25-20), but defeated North Muskegon in another close match to finish their night (22-25, 25-21, 15-13).
Brianna Stawski led the Rockets with 36 kills and also had 21 digs. Sophia Hekkema and Tessa Lamphere each had 22 digs. Hekkema had 18 kills and Leah Ellis chipped in 14.