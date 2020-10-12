SPRING LAKE — Reeths-Puffer posted a 1-2 record Saturday at the Spring Lake Quad, with all three matches decided in the third game.
The Rockets (8-8) lost to Calvin Christian (25-14, 23-25, 15-7) and to Kenowa Hills (22-25, 25-18, 15-10), but defeated Spring Lake (24-26, 25-13, 15-9).
Sophia Hekkema led the Rocket offense with 28 kills, and Brianna Stawski added 22. On defense, Stawski had 27 digs, and Beth Jordan and Leah Ellis each chipped in 20. Stawski also served five aces and had six blocks, both team bests.