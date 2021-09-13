CALEDONIA — Reeths-Puffer struggled against a talented field at Saturday's Caledonia Invitational, posting a 1-3 record.
The Rockets (4-6) lost two close pool-play matches to Mattawan and Coopersville, winning game two of the latter match before falling short. In the bronze pool, the Rockets defeated St. Louis in their first match but lost to Portland and Grand Rapids South Christian to end their day.
Brianna Stawski led R-P at the meet with 33 kills and eight blocks, adding 23 digs, and Sophia Hekkema had 25 digs, 22 kills and seven blocks. Leah Ellis handed out 73 assists.