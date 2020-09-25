MUSKEGON — Reeths-Puffer had a solid night Thursday at its home quad, winning two of its three matches.
The Rockets opened the night with a loss to Hesperia, 25-20, 25-19, 22-25, but bounced back to record wins over North Muskegon (25-22, 25-18, 17-25) and Western Michigan Christian (25-22, 26-24, 13-25).
Brianna Stawski paced R-P (5-5) with 21 kills, six aces and eight blocks for the evening. Beth Jordan had 24 digs, and Leah Ellis had 23. Jordan also compiled 77 assists and had four aces. Sophia Hekkema contributed 17 kills and six blocks.