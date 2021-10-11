NORTON SHORES — Reeths-Puffer went 3-2 Saturday at the Mona Shores Invitational, earning the Silver bracket title.
The Rockets (18-14) lost a pair of matches to start their day, falling to Grand Rapids West Catholic and Hudsonville. R-P bounced back from those defeats and won three straight bracket matches, defeating Calvin Christian, Forest Hills Eastern and, in the finals, Spring Lake (25-17, 25-18).
Brianna Stawski racked up 45 kills for the Rockets and had 23 digs and 11 blocks as well. Allie McManus posted 84 assists and 27 digs. Leah Ellis notched 45 digs, Billie Tryska had 18 kills and Sophia Hekkema had 24 digs, 17 kills and nine aces.