HOLLAND — Reeths-Puffer played solid volleyball Saturday and earned a 4-2 record at the West Ottawa Invitational, taking second place.
"Today was a great bounce-back from a tough week," Rockets' coach Justin Birr said, referring to the team taking two conference losses earlier in the week.
R-P (8-11) split its two matches in opening pool play, defeating Sparta and dropping a close match to East Grand Rapids. That sent the Rockets on to the 'power' pool, in which they won both their matches in close battles. They defeated Gull Lake in three games (26-24, 24-26, 15-11) and edged Kalamazoo Central (25-16, 25-21).
In the Gold pool, the Rockets lost a match to West Ottawa before finishing the day with a solid win over Allendale (25-21, 25-19).
Brianna Stawski had a huge day offensively, racking up 66 kills. She also had 29 digs, second on the team behind Tessa Lamphere, who had 32. Stawski added 10 blocks and eight aces to lead the team in both categories.
Sophia Hekkema added 24 kills and 21 digs. Bille Tryska had seven aces.