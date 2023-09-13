Reeths-Puffer enjoyed a successful evening Tuesday in O-K Green Conference action, defeating Holland, 25-23, 25-22, 25-12.
The match turned in game one, when the Rockets rallied from a 20-15 deficit to steal the game. That momentum carried onto the final two games.
The Rockets (3-11-1, 1-1 O-K Green) made a lineup change Tuesday, moving Alissa Klopp from the middle hitter position to outside hitter. Early returns were positive, as Klopp led the R-P offense with 10 kills.
"I am proud to see her adapt and embrace this change, and I think it will balance our offense better," Rockets' coach Justin Birr said of Klopp.
Megan Barmes had 18 digs to lead R-P's defense and served up a team-best seven aces as well. Maddi Dyer had 19 assists.
Birr said he was pleased to see the victory but hopes the team will continue to improve.
"we had some great individual plays, but I'd like us to string together more of those plays in a row," Birr said. "Consistency is something we are working on in practice. Balancing consistency and intensity will be our focus heading into the West Ottawa Invite this weekend."