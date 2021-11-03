NORTON SHORES — Reeths-Puffer's hot start in Monday's pre-district match against Grand Haven conjured up dreams of the Rockets being the group to finally end the Buccaneers' 14-year streak of district championships.
However, it was not to be, as Grand Haven rallied from the slow start - and did so in games two and three as well - and knocked out the Rockets, 25-23, 25-18, 25-15.
R-P led early in all three games, but Grand Haven's championship experience shined through at key moments, especially late in the first game.
The Rockets (22-20) led at every point of game one, thanks to a 6-0 start, until a Buccaneer kill tied it at 23. The Bucs then aced R-P to end game one. Grand Haven never let the Rockets get away in that game, scoring critical kills at critical moments to stay in it.
Coach Justin Birr said the Rockets have battled through more than their share of close first games of matches, and unfortunately it's been a pattern that they couldn't finish them.
"Those close first sets just haven't gone our way," Birr said. "That turned the tide."
The Rockets bounced back early in game two, grabbing an 11-7 lead early on, but Grand Haven roared back with a 10-3 scoring run and never let R-P back in. Something similar happened in game three, where the Rockets went up 11-9 after winning an impressive point that included a terrific save of the ball on defense. However, the momentum shift you'd expect from such a point didn't happen, and the Bucs ripped off a 10-2 scoring run to take control again.
Birr said his team struggled with Grand Haven's fast pace and with first contact.
"They're definitely a talented team," Birr said. "They're fast. We just struggled keeping up with that pace throughout the full set of volleyball. There were a few rotations where we were a little weaker blocking-wise, or back row-wise. With our seven girls that got on the court, there are pros and cons with each rotation. Grand Haven, all around, has a little more strength than ours.
"Once you're out of system, you're not running good sets out of bad passes...There were just not as many nice, consistent runs."
The loss ended the careers of Rocket mainstays Brianna Stawski, Tessa Lamphere and Leah Ellis. Stawski, of course, made headlines with her 1,000th career kill last month and will play at Division II Grand Valley State, but Birr said Lamphere and Ellis were, along with Stawski, the most valuable players on the team and will be tough to replace.
"Looking at all three of our seniors, they played all six rotations basically the whole season," Birr said. "We'll definitely miss Brianna Stawski, her offense and the IQ she brings to the game, the awareness she has about the game. It's impactful for everyone on the team. Leah Ellis, Tessa Lamphere, they were go-to's. They eventually moved to the outside and to libero, and they were reliable players. People look at our roster and think, 'You've only got three seniors and next year you'll have a good crop coming up,' but those three seniors were our three most valuable players on the court. They're definitely going to be missed."