MUSKEGON — Reeths-Puffer battled back from an early deficit to make things interesting in game one of Thursday’s O-K Green Conference matchup with rival Mona Shores. However, the Sailors finished off that game, and the Rockets could not repeat the feat after that in a 25-21, 25-13, 25-8 defeat.

R-P (9-10-2, 3-3 O-K Green) has been playing without middle hitter Billie Tryska due to a broken arm, and it’s affected the Rockets’ offense. With Sophia Hekkema and Madisyn Dykema left to mostly carry the offense - the duo combined for 18 kills Thursday - R-P has had to rely on great passing to set things up, and that hasn’t happened.

“We don’t have a ton of offensive options right now, so we need good passes in order to run something, and we didn’t have good passing the whole night,” Rockets’ coach Justin Birr said. “When we did, we looked good. All our nice, hard-hit kills were off good passes. And our setter’s trying to do her best with not so good passes.”

Birr added that his team’s struggles with passing aren’t for lack of effort, saying the team knows it’s a problem area and has worked at it. The results just aren’t coming as quickly as the Rockets would like.

R-P started 3-0 in the O-K Green before losing the last three matches. The conference is a tale of opposites, with four lesser teams struggling to keep up with four stronger ones. The Rockets hoped to be higher up the ladder of the top four this year, but the results of the last three matches have unfortunately shown otherwise.

“We’re finding ourselves in that #4 spot this year, which is tough, because I thought with who we have coming and how many seniors we have, we’d be in the top one or two,” Birr said. “We’ll have to prove that in the conference tournament...At the beginning of the season, my team and myself were optimistic we’d be up there with the top teams in the conference, and right now, the way we’re playing, we’re not.”

Shores wasted no time taking control of each of the last two games, going ahead 4-0 in game two and 5-0 in game three. The Rockets got as close as five at one point later in game two, at 14-9, but immediately committed a service error and couldn’t bounce back.

Birr said it was disappointing not to have more energy in the gym from either Rocket fans or the team on the court despite the rivalry between themselves and Shores.

“We played at Zeeland West two days ago and it was the same way,” Birr said. “It was a quiet gym. Our fans weren’t into it. Our bench wasn’t super into it. It’s hard to feed off energy that’s not there. I wish I had more answers.”

R-P could get another crack at Shores in the GMAA tournament Oct. 15, by which point Birr said he hopes Tryska, who was second on the team in kills a year ago, has returned. The Rockets would benefit from getting some time to work her back into the lineup before the postseason.

“I think that would definitely help,” Birr said. “If we can’t put together serve receive and put together better passes it’s going to be tough sledding.”

Megan Barmes led the R-P defense with nine digs. Hekkema had a pair of aces.