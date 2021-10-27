Reeths-Puffer earned an impressive victory over rival Mona Shores Tuesday night to secure third place in the O-K Green Conference tournament.
The key game in the 25-11, 23-25, 17-25, 25-23, 15-13 win was clearly game four, in which R-P rallied from a 19-14 deficit to extend the match to a fifth game, which the Rockets (21-17) also won.
Billie Tryska spearheaded the game-four comeback, ripping off a long run of service points to help her team steal the game. Tryska had a team-best four aces on the night.
Brianna Stawski had a big night offensively, collecting 33 kills, and also recorded a team-high 12 digs and five blocks. Sophia Hekkema added 11 kills and nine digs. Leah Ellis had 10 kills and Tessa Lamphere chipped in 10 digs.