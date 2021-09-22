NORTON SHORES — Reeths-Puffer scored a huge win over rival Mona Shores Tuesday to stay in the hunt for an O-K Green Conference title, 25-17, 25-18, 18-25, 25-19.
The Rockets (10-11, 2-2 O-K Green) excelled at the service line and on the attack for much of the match, and Billie Tryska in particular made some big serves down the stretch of game four to seal the big win.
Tryska had a team-best six aces on the night. Brianna Stawski scored 16 kills and had five blocks, both team highs, and Sophia Hekkema added 11 kills. Leah Ellis led the defense with 20 digs.