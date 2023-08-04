Much will be new for Reeths-Puffer this season, as the Rockets replace eight seniors, including half their starting lineup. Departures included star hitters Sophia Hekkema and Madisyn Dykema and middle hitter Billie Tryska.
R-P does return the other half of its lineup, all seniors: Allison McManus, Megan Barmes and Natalie Kunnen. McManus is a veteran setter, Barmes plays libero and Kunnen is the Rockets' presumptive top hitter. Kunnen was a middle hitter last season but may move outside in 2023.
The Rockets have two other strong setters besides McManus in juniors Grace Darke and Maddilynn Dyer, so Birr said the offense may be tweaked to play to their strengths in that respect.
Barmes' volleyball IQ has blossomed over the course of her career, and she's expected to deliver a strong season from the libero spot. Kunnen's athleticism could be utilized in the middle or outside depending on who else develops on the Rockets' roster, but Birr is confident she will be a huge contributor whichever spot she ends up in.
"Natalie Kunnen is a softball and volleyball player, so when she gets in I call her a utility player," Birr said. "She isn't the tallest middle hitter, but her vertical is great...She is smart and dynamic, and I'm excited to see her play in her senior season."
A wild card on the roster could be Alissa Klopp. Klopp saw some varsity experience a year ago when she was called up from the JV team to take Tryska's spot in the lineup when the latter broke her arm. Her season was cut short due to a badly sprained ankle later in the year, but she is fully healthy now, and Birr said she's had an impressive summer.
"(Alissa) has been dominating in the front row, both offensively and with blocking," Birr said. "I am excited to see how our offense forms around her play."
With those four players forming a strong base, Birr is hopeful that will help the development of the rest of the team. A large core of juniors will play a big role in how the season plays out. Experience is an issue, however, Birr says the group is hardworking and smart, which will hopefully lessen the learning curve.
"It comes down to how quickly our juniors can adapt to the speed and intensity of varsity volleyball," Birr said. "We will need to practice hard and with focus, especially when it comes to serve-receive as well as running a fast-paced offense. From our summer scrimmages, serve-receive and consistent blocking will be our focus the first month of practices and games. We have enormous potential with this group of girls."
Last season, Birr hoped to make a run at the top three schools in the O-K Green Conference: Mona Shores and the Zeeland schools. With a young team this season, the conference standings won't be as big a focus as overall team improvement through the season will be. Birr said he's looking forward to participating in the Fruitport Invitational Sept. 9, a departure from R-P's usual routine of going to Caledonia on that weekend.
"It will be nice to play some strong competition a little closer to home," Birr said.