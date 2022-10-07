Reeths-Puffer won all three of its matches at Thursday evening's home quad. The Rockets defeated Kenowa Hills (25-19, 25-12), Holton (25-15, 25-19) and Oakridge (25-21, 25-20).
"Each and every member contributed on the court tonight with scrappy defense, smart attacks and strong serves," R-P assistant coach Molly Mix said.
Madisyn Dykema had a huge offensive night with 27 kills. Sophia Hekkema added 15 kills and also paced the defense with 17 digs.
The Rockets improved to 13-10-2 on the season with the wins.