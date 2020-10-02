WYOMING — Reeths-Puffer edged Wyoming in a tight O-K Green Conference match Thursday night to improve to 5-1 in league play (7-5 overall).
The Rockets' game scores were 25-20, 25-23, 26-24.
Beth Jordan had a strong game at setter for R-P, with 26 assists to go with three aces and seven digs. Jordan was one of four Rockets to have at least three aces in the win.
Brianna Stawski led the Rocket offense with 11 kills and also had five blocks and three aces. She and Allie Moore tied for the digs lead with eight.
Moore's five aces topped the team. Tessa Lamphere had three aces and seven digs.