MUSKEGON — Reeths-Puffer rolled past Muskegon Tuesday in the first round of the O-K Green Conference tournament, 25-14, 25-8, 25-14. With the win, R-P advanced to the semifinals of the tournament, set for next Tuesday at Zeeland East.
The night was significant less for the win than for the Rockets' staging of Pink Night. R-P raised over $210 for Helen DeVos Children's Hospital and its children's cancer research efforts, and each Rocket participant donned a special jersey with the name of someone in their life who either passed away from cancer or survived it.
On the court, Brianna Stawski led the offense with 10 kills and six aces. Leah Ellis had eight kills.