ZEELAND — Reeths-Puffer knocked off Zeeland East Tuesday night in the O-K Green Conference semifinals, 16-25, 25-18, 25-18, 25-16.
With the win, the Rockets earned the right to face Mona Shores next Tuesday in the conference finals, in a match to be played at Shores. The Sailors won in a three-game sweep in the teams' regular-season meeting.
Allie Moore led a strong defensive effort by R-P, recording 23 digs. Tessa Lamphere added 15 digs. Leah Ellis and Sophia Hekkema each had eight kills. Ellis ha d two aces and Hekkema had a pair of blocks.