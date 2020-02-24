EAST GRAND RAPIDS — Whitehall sent five wrestlers on to the state meet from Saturday's Division 2 regionals at East Grand Rapids, while Reeths-Puffer will have four state qualifiers.

Whitehall

Whitehall didn't have any regional champions Saturday, but they did have two finalists who took second, sophomores Max Brown and Ira Jenkins. Each has only lost twice all year.

Brown, at 130 pounds, earned pins over Middleville's Andrew Middleton and Holland's Isaiah Bernal to reach the finals, then lost a 3-1 battle to Lowell's Zeth Strejc in the title match. Jenkins, meanwhile, earned pins over Holland's Michael Gibson and Reeths-Puffer's Payton Dobben to reach the finals, then fell 10-3 to Lowell's Jacob Lee.

Jacob Haynes and Nick Blanchard each took third place for Whitehall. Haynes narrowly earned his spot at 152 with a 4-3 blood-round win over Byron Center's Aiden Martell, then topped Sparta's Brandon VanDyke 8-1 in the third-place match. Blanchard also had to wrestle in the blood round at 135, defeating Sparta's Dante Wurster 8-3. He then edged Forest Hills Northern's Dalton Tant 6-5 in the third-place match.

The Vikings' fifth qualifier was Kayleb Venema, who took fourth at 189. Venema won a blood-round match 13-4 over East Grand Rapids' Declan Lee to secure his trip to state.

The blood round wasn't always kind to Whitehall, as four Vikings fell one win shy of state. Kris Dowdell lost by a tough 3-1 decision against Sparta's VanDyke at 152 in the blood round. Jarrean Sargent fell at 285 to Lowell's Grant Pratt in the same round, and Julian Pruett lost a 4-3 heartbeaker against Holland's Jorge Rojas at 119. Marco Moore also bowed out in the blood round at 140, in a tough 11-7 decision to Zeeland East's Noah Ledford.

Reeths-Puffer

The Rockets were led by regional champion Hunter McCall at 215 pounds. McCall improved to 41-1 with his three victories, two of them by pin. McCall pinned Wyoming's Isaiah Clark and then Lowell's Jacob Hough to reach the finals. There, he scored a 3-1 decision over Lowell's Keigan Nugent for the championship.

Jimmy Rozycki and Jacob Blawat each reached the finals as well, taking second place. Rozycki picked up two decision wins at 152, over Zeeland West's Aden DeGraaf and Whitehall's Dowdell, to reach the finals, then fell to Lowell's James Fotis.

Blawat, at 112, also won a pair of decisions, over Wayland's Emmet Manning and Sparta's Hayden Cook, to reach the finals. He lost to Cedar Springs' Trevor Marsman in the finals.

Colby Stephenson rounded out Rocket qualifiers, taking third place at 189. Stephenson won a blood-round match over Hamilton's Isaac Sterenberg by technical fall to earn his place at the state meet, then defeated Whitehall's Venema in a 4-3 decision for third place.

The Rockets narrowly missed out on having a few more qualifiers, as four R-P wrestlers fell in the blood round. At 171, Dobben lost 5-2 to Byron Center's Dakota Veltman to end his individual campaign. Alex Chipman dropped a blood-round match to Forest Hills Northern's Tant at 135. Thade Radosa lost 5-2 to Coopersville's Tyler Janssen in a 145-pound blood-round match. Caleb McNeil, who had won his first-round match, fell to Byron Center's Austin Ottow 3-1 at 160 in the blood round.

Noah McKinnon went 0-2 at 130 to end his individual campaign.