Reeths-Puffer earned a pair of wins Saturday at its home invitational, defeating Spring Lake 8-6 and Northview 11-1. Whitehall also played in the tournament, losing 3-2 thrillers to both Spring Lake and Northview.
The Rockets (16-6) opened the day against Spring Lake, breaking a 6-6 tie in the sixth inning with a Coby Mitchelson two-run single to win the game. R-P only had five hits and committed five errors, but Jaxson Whitaker limited the damage on the mound, allowing three earned runs in five innings and striking out four. Jeremy Bochenek finished the game with 1 2/3 innings of shutout ball to pick up the win. Alex Johnson and David Wilhelm each scored two runs.
R-P dominated against Northview, scoring in five of its six trips to bat, including a seven-run explosion in the fourth. Brody Panozzo had three hits and two RBI for the Rockets, and Kaden Edwards had two hits and three RBI. Johnson, Alex Orchard and Wilhelm each also had two hits and Jett Boersema drove in two runs. Trent Reichert pitched an excellent game, allowing only an unearned run on five hits in five innings.
Whitehall (8-17) fell to Northview to start its day in a nine-inning 3-2 heartbreaker. Jack McDowell and Ryne Christensen were great on the mound, allowing only six hits between them. The winning run was an unearned tally with two outs in the ninth. Christensen had three hits and Evan Ritchie had two.
Against Spring Lake, Whitehall was held to two hits but was in a 2-2 deadlock until the Lakers scored the winning run in the sixth. Taryn Hardy took a tough-luck loss, striking out two and allowing eight hits. Landon Howe drove in both Viking runs.