Reeths-Puffer took 10th place Saturday at the Williamston Invitational, scoring 73.5 points in all. The Rockets were only 12 points behind fifth-place Portland.
Kaden Malotke and Nathan Stafford topped Rocket finishers by taking third place at 135 pounds and 285 pounds respectively. Malotke earned a 2-1 record, with a pin and a decision win in his third-place match. Stafford won three matches, two of them by pin, to earn his placement.
Also for the Rockets, Colton McKinnon finished fifth at 125, and Ian Cook took fifth at 112.