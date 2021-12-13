Scottville Optimist Invitational

Reeths-Puffer's Owen Shaw (right) wrestles Benzie Central's Landen Pangborn Saturday at the Scottville Optimist Invitational.

 DAVID BOSSICK/Ludington Daily News

Reeths-Puffer finished second at Saturday's Mason County Central Optimist Invitational, winning its first four matches before dropping a 63-10 decision to Allendale in the finals.

Prior to that, the Rockets defeated Benzie Central (42-34), Ludington (66-12), Mason County Central (57-19) and Shelby (47-30).

The Rockets had two wrestlers go 5-0 at the meet: Ian Cook and Kaden Malotke. Additionally, four athletes posted 4-1 records: Parker Lindstrom, Omillion Wyrick, Nate Straley and Matt McConnell.

