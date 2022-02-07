Reeths-Puffer finished second Friday night at the O-K Green Conference tournament, scoring 157 points to beat everyone but Holland.
The Rockets had two conference champions, as Ian Cook and Parker Lindstrom took first at 103 and 160 pounds respectively. Cook won his two matches by pin and technical fall, and Lindstrom earned a pin before finishing with a pair of close decision wins.
R-P had several other wrestlers reach the finals and take second place. Greg Maynard (119), Colton McKinnon (125), Sage Secrest (152), Omillion Wyrick (171), Caleb Zimmerman (189) and Nathan Stafford (285) each were runners-up.
Brayden Chase took third place for the Rockets at 112.