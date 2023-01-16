Reeths-Puffer posted a 3-2 record Saturday at the Alma Team Tournament. The Rockets improved to 17-5 on the season in duals.
R-P scored wins over Almont (78-6), Caledonia (61-16) and Comstock Park (53-18), losing matches to Hastings (40-29) and St. Louis (42-27).
Three Rocket wrestlers won all five of their matches at the meet. Caden Huddleston and Kaden Malotke each recorded three wins by pin; Malotke had two major decisions and Huddleston had one. Ian Cook also went 5-0, with two pins and three major decisions.