Reeths-Puffer improved to 12-3 in duals Wednesday night by earning a pair of wins at the Mona Shores Crossover.
The Rockets beat rival Shores 54-20 and edged Spring Lake 42-35.
R-P only won seven of the 14 bouts against the Lakers but earned the maximum six points in each of them to make the difference in the win. Six Rockets earned pins in that matchup, with one forfeit.
Jake Rozycki and Ian Cook led the way for the Rockets with two pin victories for the evening. Sage Secrest, Omillion Wyrick and Kaden Malotke each earned a pin and went 2-0 as well. Caleb Zimmerman posted a 2-0 mark too.