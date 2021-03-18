MUSKEGON — It lacked the drama of last season's upset win over Whitehall, but the Reeths-Puffer Rockets probably didn't mind a stress-free district title Wednesday night at home. The Rockets blanked Spring Lake 83-0 in the semifinals, then routed Fruitport 62-6 for the title.
In the semis, R-P, which is ranked eighth in Division 2 by MichiganGrappler, came within one point of a perfect 84-0 score, scoring pins or forfeit wins at every weight class but one. Salvador Sanchez recorded a win by technical fall at 152 pounds.
R-P won five times by forfeit in that match. Scoring pin victories were Gavin Wierenga, Connor Bloomstrom, Kaden Malotke, Alex Chipman, Jimmy Rozycki, Parker Lindstrom, Payton Dobben and Caleb McNeil.
Things were a little less easy in the finals, but the Rockets still cruised. Bloomstrom, Malotke, Rozycki and Dobben each recorded their second pins of the night. Jacob Blawat and McNeil each won major decisions to complete 2-0 nights, and Marco Fields scored a pin to complete his own 2-0 performance. Chipman won by forfeit to go 2-0 too. Thade Radosa picked up a pin victory.
The Rockets advance to next Wednesday's regional at Allendale. R-P will face Sparta, who was ranked in the top 10 until recently, in the semifinals, and with a win would advance to face the winner of Holland and Allendale. The Rockets have wrestled close matches with each of those two teams this season.