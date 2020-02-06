ALLENDALE — Reeths-Puffer earned two more dual victories Wednesday at the Allendale Double Dual. The Rockets beat Union 70-4, polishing off another unbeaten season in the O-K Black Conference, and also defeated Allendale 47-27.
R-P ended the regular dual meet season with a 21-1 record.
Stars for the Rockets included Kaden Malotke, Thade Radosa and Hunter McCall, who each won both their matches by pin. Salvador Sanchez, Alex Chipman, Jacob Blawat and Caleb McNeil each scored a pin on 2-0 evenings as well. Jimmy Rozycki and Colby Stephenson also went 2-0.