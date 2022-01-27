Reeths-Puffer defeated Zeeland West Wednesday night, 66-16, in an O-K Green Conference matchup.
R-P was scheduled to wrestle Greenville, but the Yellowjackets declined to wrestle the Rockets due to lack of healthy wrestlers, coach Jared Fleming said.
The Rockets earned bonus points in all of their wins. Ian Cook, Trevor Sabec, Kaden Malotke, Nathan Reeves, Sage Stiller, Parker Lindstrom and Omillion Wyrick earned victories by pin. Allen Barnes, Colton McKinnon, Matt McConnell and Nathan Stafford picked up forfeit wins.