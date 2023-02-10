Reeths-Puffer claimed its first district championship under coach Jared Fleming Thursday night at home, rolling to wins over Traverse City West and Traverse City Central to win the title.
The Rockets dispatched West 60-12 and then beat Central 57-24 in the finals. They advanced to Wednesday's regional tournament in Grandville and will face Hudsonville in the semifinals.
Stars Ian Cook and Kaden Malotke continued their outstanding seasons, earning pins over both their opponents in the districts. Omillion Wyrick, Caden Huddleston and Nathan Stafford each also had a pair of pins.
Several other Rockets went 2-0 on the night, each recording one pin. Max Knowlton, Jake Rozycki, Sage Secrest and Caleb Zimmerman all were a perfect 2-0.