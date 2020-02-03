MUSKEGON — Reeths-Puffer took first place Saturday at the Kelloggsville Invitational, scoring 237 points to beat runner-up Allendale by 20.5 points.

The Rockets' highlight of the day was in the 145-pound championship match, where Thade Radosa earned his 100th career victory by beating Hamilton's Jacob Kaylor 17-4.

Radosa, who is a perfect 32-0 on the season, was one of five Rockets to take first place at their weight class, joining Greg Maynard (103), Jacob Blawat (119), Jimmy Rozycki (152) and Colby Stephenson (189).

Maynard only had to win two matches to earn his title, and beat Kent City's Zane Kik by pin in the finals. Blawat went 3-0 and capped his day with a pin of Kent City's Jayden Williams for the title.

Rozycki also went 3-0, and edged Mona Shores' Robert Swanker 4-1 in the finals. Stephenson, who like Radosa holds a perfect 32-0 record, scored a technical fall over East Grand Rapids' Declan Lee to take the championship.

Five R-P wrestlers took second place: Connor Bloomstrom (112), Alex Chipman (135), Caleb McNeil (160), Payton Dobben (171) and Hunter McCall (215). Chipman nearly joined his teammates atop the podium, but fell in overtime in his finals match against Zeeland East's Hinson Carter.

In addition, Kaden Malotke (125) and Gerald Woodland (130) finished fourth.