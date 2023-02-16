Reeths-Puffer lost its regional semifinal match to Hudsonville Wednesday night in Grandville, 48-25, ending a district championship season with a 23-8 dual record.
The two teams traded wins to start the match. Ian Cook delivered a pin for the Rockets at 126 pounds in the first bout, and after Hudsonville responded with its own pin, Kaden Malotke gave the Rockets the lead again with a 12-4 major decision victory at 138.
However, the Eagles picked up the next five bouts, four of those by pin, and R-P faced a 33-10 deficit it could not overcome.
Caleb Zimmerman and Nathan Stafford earned wins for R-P later in the match, with Zimmerman scoring a decision and Stafford picking up a pin. Jake Rozycki won the final bout of R-P's evening by forfeit.