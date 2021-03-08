ALLENDALE — Reeths-Puffer lost a match to Division 2 #5 Thornapple Kellogg Saturday at the Allendale Quad, but went 2-1 on the day with an exciting win over Allendale.
The Rockets, who are ranked #10, fell to Thornapple Kellogg 43-20, but edged Allendale 32-30 and routed Mattawan 77-6.
Connor Bloomstrom had the most exciting day for the Rockets, winning two different matches in overtime on his way to a 3-0 record. Alex Chipman and Thade Radosa each won three matches on the mat, and Payton Dobben had a technical fall, a decision and a win by forfeit to go 3-0 as well.