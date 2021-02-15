GRAND HAVEN — Reeths-Puffer opened its wrestling season Saturday at the Grand Haven Quad, going 2-1. The Rockets edged Grand Haven by a point, 37-36, and also defeated Spring Lake 60-24. R-P's defeat came in a tough 39-33 battle against Stevensville Lakeshore.
The Rockets had several wrestlers go 3-0 on the day, led by Caleb McNeil and Thade Radosa, who each pinned all three of their opponents. Kaden Malotke earned two pins, and Jacob Blawat scored a pin on the way to three on-mat victories. Payton Dobben and Alex Chipman each also notched 3-0 records.