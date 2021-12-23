Reeths-Puffer went 2-3 Wednesday at the Hudsonville Invitational. The Rockets recorded wins over Comstock Park (45-30) and Portage Northern (44-30), losing to Byron Center (48-33), Greenville (57-19) and Hudsonville (42-31).
Three Rockets went 5-0 at the meet: Ian Cook, Kaden Malotke and Parker Lindstrom. Cook pinned all five of his opponents, and Lindstrom earned four pins and a forfeit win. Malotke won in four different ways, winning twice by decision and once each by major decision, technical fall and forfeit.
Also, Brayden Chase won all three of the matches he wrestled by pin, and Omillion Wyrick went 3-1 with two pin victories and a decision.