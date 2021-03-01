SPARTA — Reeths-Puffer won a pair of close matches on its way to a 3-0 mark at Saturday's Sparta Quad.
The Rockets defeated Sparta 40-34 and edged Traverse City Central 42-37 in competitive duals. R-P also defeated Byron Center 48-15.
Four R-P wrestlers had perfect 3-0 records on the day. Jacob Blawat's 3-0 included an ultimate tiebreaker win over Byron Center's Ethan Wood. He also won by pin and by forfeit.
Connor Bloomstrom and Jacob Udell each recorded two pins among their three victories. Jimmy Rozycki won twice by decision and had one pin victory.