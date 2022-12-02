Having had his first full offseason as Reeths-Puffer wrestling coach, Jared Fleming is excited for the future of the Rockets' program. Among his many tasks this year, he's gotten familiar with his middle schoolers that will be the backbone of the team in the future.

Of course, the present cannot be ignored either, and the Rockets hope to take a step forward after last season's reboot. All-state Ian Cook and state qualifier Kaden Malotke form the centerpiece of the roster, and Fleming said they're equally good leaders as they are wrestlers.

"They're obviously tremendous wrestlers," Fleming said. "We can't dodge hat fact, but even better, they're great leaders and people. They're guys who would do anything for their teammates and the program. We saw that in the offseason, especially with Kaden. Kaden had a lot of offseason opportunities. He got to wrestle at the Disney Duals and wrestled in the a lot of tournaments in Michigan. Ian was right there beside him. They got a lot of offseason matches beyond even what I was offering. Hard not to think they'll have a great season."

The Rockets have some other talented grapplers back as well, including Caleb Zimmerman, Omillion Wyrick and Nathan Stafford. Brayden Chase is in line for a big sophomore season.

A pair of new freshmen should be immediate contributors. Owen Ritsema, who already had an excellent soccer season, will be a fixture in the R-P lineup, and Fleming said beyond his talent, he brings a great mentality to the mat. Jake Rozycki, younger brother of former Rocket Jimmy, wrestles at the same club as Cook and Malotke and has certainly picked up some things.

Fleming said other freshmen will also get their chances to make a mark.

R-P moved up to Division 1 this year, and its schedule changed accordingly. Fleming's team will wrestle at Hudsonville, Grandville and Grand Haven to go up against the type of competition it will face in the postseason.

Fleming said if the Rockets grow together as a team as well as individual wrestlers, it will pay off late in the season - and far past that.

"I'm a teacher at Reeths-Puffer so it helps me when I see them outside the wrestling room," Fleming said. "Just continuing to be a part of their lives and make them better men. If we can handle that stuff and start to help get better habits and better character, if we can hone those things in, that carries outside high school wrestling. That carries into college, other sports, our lives and beyond."