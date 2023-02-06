After missing out on the top spot last year, Reeths-Puffer claimed the O-K Green Conference championship Saturday at the league finals at Zeeland West. The Rockets beat Holland, 208-196.5.
The Rockets put five wrestlers on top of the podium Saturday, including two who beat Dutch opponents to provide a good chunk of the final winning margin. Those two were Kaden Malotke, who continued his outstanding season with a 10-0 win over Holland's Joel Morin in the finals at 132 pounds, and Ian Cook, who pinned the Dutch's Joshua Keller in the finals at 120. Both wrestlers received quarterfinal byes and bumped their marks to 42-1 with their performances.
Sage Secrest scored the title at 165 with a pin of Zeeland West's Troy Postema, one of two first-minute pins he scored in the tournament. Nathan Stafford won the 285-pound bracket with a pair of pins and a 6-0 decision over Wyoming's Tyler Frick in the finals, and Jake Rozycki won at 113 with two first-period pins, including in the finals over Samuel Taylor of Zeeland West.
Omillion Wyrick and Nathan Reeves were both runners-up in their weight classes, 175 and 150 respectively. Matt McConnell (190), Nathan Straley (215), Caden Huddleston (157) and Braden Wegner (144) took third place, and Owen Schab (138) and Andrew Corradin (126) were fourth.