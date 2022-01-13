Reeths-Puffer split two matches Wednesday at the Allendale Quad, blanking O-K Green Conference foe Union 84-0 but losing to Allendale 58-18.
Colton McKinnon, Nathan Reeves and Parker Lindstrom all recorded pins against Allendale to account for the Rockets' scoring in that match, and all three went 2-0. Reeves and Lindstrom won twice by pin, and McKinnon scored a forfeit to cap his 2-0 day.
Seven of the 10 matches wrestled against Union were first-period pins, with the other three pins coming in the second period.